Here's how to check if your honey is pure or adulterated

However, unbeknownst to many people, there’s fake honey being sold in the supermarkets.

Some vendors are mixing honey with water and other things such as glucose so that they can have more honey in their batch.

That said, we have compiled a few easy tests that you can use to find out if the honey is pure or artificial.

But before we get to the tests, the first step is to check the label and how the honey looks like in the bottle or jar:

Pure honey solidifies with time. What this means is that it looks like granulated sugar and not watery. Sure, it could be fresh honey and you could buy it, but to see if it solidifies, put it in the fridge overnight. If it has no small crystals and is still watery, then you do not have pure honey.

When it comes to the label, check to see if it has things like high fructose corn syrup and glucose written on it. These products keep the honey from solidifying and vendors add them to the honey so that they can have a little more honey to sell to unsuspecting buyers.

On to the tests:

Using a matchstick

Dip a matchbox in the honey then light it up. If it lights up, the honey is pure. If it doesn’t light up, that means it has additives like water which prevents the matchstick from lighting up. Instead of a matchstick, you can also fold a small piece of tissue, dip it in some honey (pour a little bit first into a small bowl) then light it using a lighter. If your honey is pure, then the piece of tissue will catch fire.

Using a glass of water

Pour some water into a glass, then, pour a teaspoonful of honey into the water. Pure honey will settle at the bottom of the glass and fake honey will start to mix with the water.

The swirl test

In a small bowl, preferably a white bowl put a tablespoonful of honey, then pour about a quarter a cup of water into the bowl and swirl. Keep swirling till the honey starts to form a honeycomb shape. If you do not see the comb shape, then your honey is not pure.

Using vinegar

Mix a bit of honey and water then add four or five drops of vinegar. If it turns foamy, then the honey is not pure.

Put a little amount of honey on your thumb