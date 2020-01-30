Method
- Heat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
- Separate crescent roll dough into 8 triangles. Sprinkle about 1 Tablespoon of chocolate chips/chunks on top of each triangle as shown above. Use your best judgement – if you think your triangle can hold more, add more. If you think it should hold less, use fewer chocolate chips. Press chips down lightly to get them to stick. Reserve remaining chocolate chips.
- Roll up, starting from the wide end and rolling to opposite point.
- Place onto a baking sheet and curve into a croissant shape. Brush the croissants lightly with beaten egg – this helps gives them that golden sheen.
- Bake 12 to 17 minutes or until deep golden brown. Remove from cookie sheet and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Melt the remaining chocolate in the microwave in 10-second increment, stirring after each increment.
- Add shortening to thin out if desired. Drizzle over croissants and serve warm. Try adding fresh whipped cream or even salted caramel on top. Leftovers keep well covered tightly at room temperature for 3 days.