It is made with grated cheese, giving it a creamy, delicious taste.
Ingredients
8 ounces bow tie pasta
4 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon minced garlic
8 ounces fresh baby spinach
1 teaspoon dried basil
Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1/4 cup milk
Method
- Prepare pasta
- Melt butter over medium heat in an oven.
- Add garlic and continue to stir and cook until fragrant; about 30 seconds.
- Add spinach; season with salt, pepper, and basil, and cook until spinach is wilted; about 1 to 2 minutes. Depending on the size of your skillet, you might have to cook the spinach down in batches.
- Drain cooked pasta and add to the spinach mixture; add cream cheese and milk.
- Mix and stir until everything is well incorporated and cream cheese is melted.
- Taste for seasonings and adjust accordingly.
- Serve.