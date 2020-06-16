It is made with grated cheese, giving it a creamy, delicious taste.

Ingredients

8 ounces bow tie pasta

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

8 ounces fresh baby spinach

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup milk

Method

  • Prepare pasta
  • Melt butter over medium heat in an oven.
  • Add garlic and continue to stir and cook until fragrant; about 30 seconds.
  • Add spinach; season with salt, pepper, and basil, and cook until spinach is wilted; about 1 to 2 minutes. Depending on the size of your skillet, you might have to cook the spinach down in batches.
  • Drain cooked pasta and add to the spinach mixture; add cream cheese and milk.
  • Mix and stir until everything is well incorporated and cream cheese is melted.
  • Taste for seasonings and adjust accordingly.
  • Serve.