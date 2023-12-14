DIY Recipes: How to make cinnamon rolls

For the dough:

1 cup warm milk

2 eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (1 packet)

For the filling:

Cup brown sugar, packed

2 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

For the cream cheese frosting:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

4oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Prepare the dough: a. In a bowl, combine warm milk, melted butter, and sugar. Sprinkle yeast over the mixture and let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy. In a large mixing bowl, add flour and salt.

Pour in the yeast mixture and add eggs. Mix the dough until it comes together, then knead on a floured surface until smooth. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours, or until it doubles in size.

2. Make the filling: In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Roll out the dough on a floured surface into a rectangle. Spread softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly.

3. Roll and cut: a. Starting from the long edge, tightly roll the dough into a log. Cut the log into 12 equal slices.

Making cinnamon roll Pulse Ghana

4. Arrange and rise: Place the slices in a greased baking pan, leaving a little space between each. Cover the pan with a cloth and let it rise for about 30-45 minutes.

5. Bake: Preheat the oven. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Make the frosting: While the rolls are baking, prepare the cream cheese frosting. In a bowl, beat together softened butter, cream cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

7. Frost and enjoy: Once the cinnamon rolls are out of the oven, let them cool for a few minutes before spreading the cream cheese frosting over the top.