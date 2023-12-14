ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make cinnamon rolls

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Cinnamon rolls are pretty easy to make if you’re an experienced bread baker.

Cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls

They are very tasty and once you make them, you’ll find yourself coming back to this recipe to make even more.

For the dough:

  • 1 cup warm milk
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (1 packet)

For the filling:

  • Cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

For the cream cheese frosting:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 4oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Prepare the dough: a. In a bowl, combine warm milk, melted butter, and sugar. Sprinkle yeast over the mixture and let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy. In a large mixing bowl, add flour and salt.

Pour in the yeast mixture and add eggs. Mix the dough until it comes together, then knead on a floured surface until smooth. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours, or until it doubles in size.

2. Make the filling: In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Roll out the dough on a floured surface into a rectangle. Spread softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly.

3. Roll and cut: a. Starting from the long edge, tightly roll the dough into a log. Cut the log into 12 equal slices.

Making cinnamon roll
Making cinnamon roll

4. Arrange and rise: Place the slices in a greased baking pan, leaving a little space between each. Cover the pan with a cloth and let it rise for about 30-45 minutes.

5. Bake: Preheat the oven. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Make the frosting: While the rolls are baking, prepare the cream cheese frosting. In a bowl, beat together softened butter, cream cheese, icing sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

7. Frost and enjoy: Once the cinnamon rolls are out of the oven, let them cool for a few minutes before spreading the cream cheese frosting over the top.

Now you have delicious homemade cinnamon rolls ready to enjoy.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

