This soup to superb, aside from the fact that it’s all green and healthy it is super delicious, enjoy it as a starter or pair it with fufu.

Ingredients

2 Bunches of Nkontonmire

Dry River fish (Faan loo)

4 large tomatoes

2 medium-sized onions

Chilli pepper aka Kpakposhito (as much as you desire)

4 Giant African Snails

Goat meat

1 tablespoonful of Lemon Juice

Salt

1 Maggi cube

Method