ADVERTISEMENT
Make ketchup at home with ripe tomatoes
Making homemade tomato ketchup is a fun and rewarding process. Here's a simple recipe for you:
Recommended articles
- 2.5 kg ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
Instructions:
- Prepare tomatoes:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Wash and chop the tomatoes. You can remove the seeds if you prefer a smoother ketchup.
Cooking tomatoes:
- In a large saucepan, combine the chopped tomatoes, onion, and garlic.
- Cook over medium heat until the tomatoes break down and the mixture becomes soft. Stir occasionally.
Strain the mixture:
- Once the tomatoes are soft, use a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to strain the mixture. This will separate the liquid from the solids.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cooking liquid:
- Return the liquid to the saucepan and add vinegar, sugar, salt, black pepper, mustard seeds, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and cayenne pepper.
Simmer:
- Simmer the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Allow it to reduce and thicken. This can take 1-2 hours.
Adjust consistency:
ADVERTISEMENT
- If your ketchup is not thick enough for your liking, you can continue simmering until it reaches the desired consistency.
Taste and adjust:
- Taste the ketchup and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Add more sugar, salt, or spices if needed.
Cool and store:
- Allow the ketchup to cool, and then transfer it to sterilized jars or bottles. Store in the refrigerator.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy:
- Your homemade tomato ketchup is ready to use! It's great as a condiment for burgers, fries, and more.
Feel free to adjust the quantities of spices and seasonings to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade ketchup!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh