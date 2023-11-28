ADVERTISEMENT
Make ketchup at home with ripe tomatoes

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making homemade tomato ketchup is a fun and rewarding process. Here's a simple recipe for you:

Ketchup is quite easy to make [Pinterest]
Ketchup is quite easy to make [Pinterest]

  • 2.5 kg ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup white vinegar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
  1. Prepare tomatoes:
  • Wash and chop the tomatoes. You can remove the seeds if you prefer a smoother ketchup.

Cooking tomatoes:

  • In a large saucepan, combine the chopped tomatoes, onion, and garlic.
  • Cook over medium heat until the tomatoes break down and the mixture becomes soft. Stir occasionally.

Strain the mixture:

  • Once the tomatoes are soft, use a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to strain the mixture. This will separate the liquid from the solids.
Cooking liquid:

  • Return the liquid to the saucepan and add vinegar, sugar, salt, black pepper, mustard seeds, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and cayenne pepper.

Simmer:

  • Simmer the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Allow it to reduce and thicken. This can take 1-2 hours.

Adjust consistency:

  • If your ketchup is not thick enough for your liking, you can continue simmering until it reaches the desired consistency.

Taste and adjust:

  • Taste the ketchup and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Add more sugar, salt, or spices if needed.

Cool and store:

  • Allow the ketchup to cool, and then transfer it to sterilized jars or bottles. Store in the refrigerator.
Enjoy:

  • Your homemade tomato ketchup is ready to use! It's great as a condiment for burgers, fries, and more.

Feel free to adjust the quantities of spices and seasonings to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade ketchup!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

