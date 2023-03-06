Ghana is not only famous for its great leaders, but also for a cuisine that is deeply rooted in its culture and history.
Independence Day: 66 Ghanaian foods to try
It is that time of the year when the Ghanaian flag proudly flutters high up in the sky as the feeling of patriotism sweeps through the air.
Ghanaian food is built on a bed of wholesome grains and carbohydrates and elevated with more than a little heat, spice, and tropical ingredients. These hearty dishes not only taste great but are also loaded with nutrients and energy to supercharge you for plenty of exploring and discovery.
Ghana is 66 years, hence, let’s embrace the colour, rawness, and passion of Ghanaian cooking and see this beautiful country through 66 of its must-try dishes.
Check the list below:
- Jollof rice
- Waakye
- Banku
- Fufu
- Ga kenkey
- Fante kenkey
- Cabbage Stew with Rice
- Abomu
- Red red (black-eyed peas stew)
- Kelewele (spicy fried plantains)
- Tuo Zaafi (TZ)
- Okro soup
- Groundnut soup
- Kontomire stew
- Aboboi (rice and beans)
- Yam and Palava sauce
- Light soup
- Peanut butter soup
- Goat stew
- Shito (spicy black pepper sauce)
- Grilled tilapia
- Eto (mashed yam and boiled eggs)
- Akple and Fetri detsi
- Boiled yam with garden egg stew
- Garden egg stew
- Fried yam
- Fante kenkey and fish
- Omo tuo (rice balls)
- Nkatie cake (peanut cake)
- Red red with fried plantains
- Koko and koose (porridge and bean cakes)
- Gari foto (gari with beans and vegetables)
- Banku with okro soup
- Ayibe biscuit
- Palm nut soup
- Cube toffee (Coconut toffee)
- Ampesi (Boiled cocoyam, plantain)
- Mpotor mpotor
- Aboboi with fried fish
- Waakye with shito
- Tea bread
- Brukina
- Wagashi
- Pinkaso
- Aburo ni nkateɛ (Mixed roasted corn and groundnuts)
- Epiti (Ripe plantain pudding)
- Nkate-be (Palm nut-peanut butter soup)
- Angwa mo
- Kokonte
- Rice saabo (Local Ghanaian-wrapped rice)
- Aburo saabo (Wrapped boiled corn with peanuts)
- Agbeli kaaklo (Cassava croquettes)
- Kuli-kuli
- Tubani (Beans pudding)
- Atadwe milk
- Kyikyinga (Suya)
- Dawadawa Jollof
- Gari soakings
- Yake yake
- Oblayo
- Boiled egg with hot pepper sauce
- Tatale
- Bofrot
- Fula
- Akyeke
- Kofi brokeman (Roasted ripe plantain)
