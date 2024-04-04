ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 African countries foreign tourists love to visit

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the most visited African countries.

Most visited countries in Africa [livescience]
Africa is a continent full of a breathtaking diversity of landscapes, cultures, and experiences.

Many tourists are drawn to the continent; however, most of them visit these five countries.

Egypt is the most visited country in Africa {Times}
Visa Guide World reports that in 2023, "Egypt welcomed a record-breaking 14.9 million tourists." According to Statista, Egypt had 11.7 million visitors in 2022. Egypt reigns supreme when it comes to tourist arrivals in Africa. There are many amazing sights, like the pyramids of Giza, the Great Sphinx, the treasures of King Tutankhamun, Nile cruises, and bustling cities like Cairo.

Morroco is one of the most visited African country [GettyImages]
In 2023, Morocco had almost 13.2 million visits (Morrocan World News). According to Insider Monkey, Morocco had 10.87 million tourists in 2022.

Morocco has stunning architecture and beautiful landscapes. With the colourful markets of Marrakesh and the ancient city of Fes (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Hikers can climb the Atlas Mountains, while foodies will delight in the country's rich culinary traditions.

Tunisia is one of the most visited African country [Peakelitetravels]
In 2023, Tunisia had 8.9 million visitors, according to African News. This North African country relies heavily on tourism. The ruins of Carthage, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are one of the most popular sites tourists love to visit.

Capetown South Africa [Metropolismagazine]
South Africa welcomed nearly 8.5 million tourists in 2023, according to the World Visa Guide. Cape Town is consistently ranked among the world's most beautiful cities, and it attracts a lot of tourists every year. Tourists can go on safaris, explore historic sites like Robben Island, or drink wine from the country's renowned wine regions.

Tanzania is popular for it's safaris [Lonelyplanet]
Tanzania is a paradise for wildlife and safaris. It has the famous Serengeti National Park, where millions of wild animals embark on their annual Great Migration. Other must-see destinations include the Ngorongoro Crater, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Tarangire National Park, known for its large elephant population. Tanzania Invest reports that tourist arrivals to Tanzania increased by 24.3% to a record-breaking 1,808,205.

