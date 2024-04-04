Top 5 African countries foreign tourists love to visit

Many tourists are drawn to the continent; however, most of them visit these five countries.

Top 5 most visited African countries

1. Egypt

Visa Guide World reports that in 2023, "Egypt welcomed a record-breaking 14.9 million tourists." According to Statista, Egypt had 11.7 million visitors in 2022. Egypt reigns supreme when it comes to tourist arrivals in Africa. There are many amazing sights, like the pyramids of Giza, the Great Sphinx, the treasures of King Tutankhamun, Nile cruises, and bustling cities like Cairo.

2. Morocco

In 2023, Morocco had almost 13.2 million visits (Morrocan World News). According to Insider Monkey, Morocco had 10.87 million tourists in 2022.

Morocco has stunning architecture and beautiful landscapes. With the colourful markets of Marrakesh and the ancient city of Fes (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Hikers can climb the Atlas Mountains, while foodies will delight in the country's rich culinary traditions.

3. Tunisia

In 2023, Tunisia had 8.9 million visitors, according to African News. This North African country relies heavily on tourism. The ruins of Carthage, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are one of the most popular sites tourists love to visit.

4. South Africa

South Africa welcomed nearly 8.5 million tourists in 2023, according to the World Visa Guide. Cape Town is consistently ranked among the world's most beautiful cities, and it attracts a lot of tourists every year. Tourists can go on safaris, explore historic sites like Robben Island, or drink wine from the country's renowned wine regions.

5. Tanzania

