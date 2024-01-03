If you are craving some cheesecake and looking forward to making one, here’s an easy recipe on how to make the creamiest cheesecake without using an oven.
ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking
Not owning an oven shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your cheesecake cravings.
Recommended articles
No-bake cheesecake recipe
Ingredients:
For the crust:
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar
For the filling:
- 2 (8-ounce) packages of cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup heavy cream, whipped
Instructions:
1. Prepare the crust:
ADVERTISEMENT
- In a bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar.
- Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan to create an even crust.
- Place the pan in the refrigerator while you prepare the filling.
2. Make the filling:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.
- Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined and smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until fully combined.
3. Assemble the cheesecake:
- Take the prepared crust out of the refrigerator.
- Pour the cream cheese filling onto the crust, spreading it evenly.
- Smooth the top with a spatula.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Chill:
- Place the cheesecake in the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.
5. Serve:
- Once the cheesecake is set, remove it from the springform pan.
- Optionally, you can top it with fresh fruit, fruit compote, or a drizzle of chocolate before serving.
Enjoy your delicious no-bake cheesecake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Feel free to get creative with toppings or add lemon zest to the filling for a citrusy twist.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh