Sandra Ankobiah celebrated her birthday on May 18, 2020, and she made the best of it despite the coronavirus safety restrictions.

Among the stylish female celebrities, only a few spend thousands of Ghana cedis travelling around the world and Sandrah is definitely included.

Flashing back to her previous birthday celebrations, the Ghanaian Lawyer known for her sweet taste for fashion and travelling around, shared throwback photos and videos of how she marked her birthdays abroad for the past few years and the fact she can’t travel this year because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Regardless, Sandra put in efforts to make her birthday a remarkable one this year with a mini party and proved once again that she was the travelling goddess.

Her travel themed caked showed that although she couldn’t travel, she could still show her taste for travelling on her birthday.

In a post, the influencer showed her excitement for her birthday cake prepared by Cakes Indulgence Gh.

See photos below:

This Sandra Ankobia's travel themed cake will get you hungry

Sandra Ankobia cutting her cake

Sandra Ankobia excited about her cake