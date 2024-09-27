ADVERTISEMENT
Here's the correct way to use hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation

damilola agubata

While there have been age-long controversies surrounding the use of hydroquinone, experts have agreed that it is an effective lightening agent for clearing dark spots. It should, however, be used in moderation.

The correct way to use hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation [JamaicaHospitalMed]
Stubborn dark spots that don’t go away despite how hard you’ve tried can be a nightmare. Your shelf is stacked with empty bottles of products promising to help you get rid of those pesky, little (maybe not-so-little) unwanted guests and you’re yet to see improvements. Now you’re down to trying hydroquinone as a last resort.

Any further steps taken without knowing how to correctly incorporate it into your skincare routine can land you in even bigger problems than what you set out to treat. Here is where you need to slow down for some much-needed dermatologist-approved advice.

Apply hydroquinone only on problem areas [Healthline]
The correct way to use this active ingredient is to limit your application to only the areas affected by melasma, sun spots, and/or dark spots. That way, you can effectively target the hyperpigmentation and even out your skin tone without being at risk of some harsh side effects like exogenous ochronosis and dryness.

Because of the powerful effect that hydroquinone can have on your skin, only use it with a gentle cleanser that contains soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, chamomile, and ceramides. Beware of actives in your cleanser when using hydroquinone.

Prioritise sunscreens [Health]
Always use sunscreen after you’ve applied the skin lightening agent on your face or body. But make sure that it contains at least SPF 50.

ALSO READ: Skincare Secrets: The best ways to deal with hyperpigmentation

You can irritate your skin when you incorporate benzoyl peroxide into a routine that contains hydroquinone. Dermatologists recommend leaving out any peroxide products completely to avoid dryness or other kinds of irritation.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about this controversial skincare ingredient

This is the standard and ideal procedure for any skin care product you buy. Even though hydroquinone is approved in only a 2% concentration from over the-counter (OTC) products, it’s best to follow dermatologists’ advice by always applying a new product on a clean patch on your skin—preferably your wrist or forearm—before introducing it to your routine.

It typically takes about six weeks of daily use before dark spots begin to fade. Use consistently for 12 weeks to see favourable results.

