If you are struggling to pay your debt, here are 3 things you can do

If you’re in debt and struggling to make payments, it can be a stressful and overwhelming situation. However, there are steps you can take to regain control of your finances and work towards paying off your debt. Here are 4 practical things you can do:
- Why it helps: A budget gives you a clear picture of your income and expenses, helping you identify where your money is going. By prioritising your debts, you can focus on paying off those with the highest interest rates first, which will save you money in the long run.
- How to do it: List all your sources of income and monthly expenses. Categorise your debts, starting with high-interest ones like credit card debt. Allocate a specific amount each month toward debt repayment, even if it means cutting back on non-essential expenses.
2. Negotiate with your creditors
- Why it helps: Many creditors are willing to work with you if they know you’re struggling. Negotiating can lead to lower interest rates, extended payment periods, or even a temporary pause in payments.
- How to do it: Contact your creditors directly and explain your financial situation. Be honest about your inability to keep up with payments and ask if there are any hardship programs or repayment plans available. Document any agreements made for your records.
3. Seek professional financial advice
- Why it helps: A financial advisor or credit counsellor can provide expert guidance tailored to your specific situation. They can help you create a repayment plan, negotiate with creditors, and provide strategies to manage your money more effectively.
- How to do it: Research reputable financial advisors or non-profit credit counselling agencies. Set up a meeting to discuss your financial situation and explore your options. Many organisations offer free or low-cost counselling services, so don’t hesitate to seek help.
Being in debt and struggling to pay it off is very draining, but by taking proactive steps, you can work toward getting back on track.
Start by creating a budget, reach out to your creditors to negotiate, and don’t be afraid to seek professional financial advice. With persistence and a clear plan, you can reduce your debt and regain control of your financial future.