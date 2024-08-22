ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

If you save 1000gh every month for 5 years here are 10 cars you can buy

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you save GHS 1,000 each month for five years, you will accumulate a total of GHS 60,000. This larger budget gives you more flexibility and access to a wider range of vehicles, including both newer used cars and potentially brand-new models. Here are some cars you could consider purchasing after saving for five years:

If you save 1000gh every month for 5 years here are 10 cars you can buy
If you save 1000gh every month for 5 years here are 10 cars you can buy

Recommended articles

  • Price Range: GHS 50,000 - GHS 60,000 (Used/New)
  • With GHS 60,000, you can either buy a newer used Toyota Corolla with low mileage or even consider a brand-new basic model. The Corolla is renowned for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.
Toyota corolla-Edmundston Toyota
Toyota corolla-Edmundston Toyota Toyota corolla-Edmundston Toyota Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Price Range: GHS 55,000 - GHS 60,000 (Used/New)
  • The Hyundai Elantra is another excellent option within this budget. You can easily find a brand-new Elantra or a very recently used model. The Elantra offers modern features, good fuel efficiency, and a comfortable ride.
Hyundai Elantra- The New York Times
Hyundai Elantra- The New York Times Hyundai Elantra- The New York Times Pulse Ghana
  • Price Range: GHS 50,000 - GHS 60,000 (Used)
  • With this budget, you can afford a newer model of the Honda Civic, which is known for its longevity, sporty design, and strong resale value. The Civic is a great choice for those looking for a balance between performance and economy.
Honda Civic- Honda automobiles
Honda Civic- Honda automobiles Honda Civic- Honda automobiles Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Price Range: GHS 50,000 - GHS 60,000 (New)
  • The Kia Rio is a solid choice if you prefer a brand-new car within your budget. It’s a compact, fuel-efficient vehicle with modern amenities and a good warranty, making it an attractive option for those looking for peace of mind.
Kia Rio
Kia Rio Kia Rio Pulse Ghana
  • Price Range: GHS 55,000 - GHS 60,000 (Used)
  • The Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and good fuel economy. With your budget, you can find a newer used model with plenty of modern features.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nissan Altima- Sheehy Auto stores
Nissan Altima- Sheehy Auto stores Nissan Altima- Sheehy Auto stores Pulse Ghana
  • Price Range: GHS 55,000 - GHS 60,000 (Used)
  • If you’re interested in a crossover, the Mazda CX-3 or CX-5 could be a great choice. These vehicles offer a blend of sporty handling, stylish design, and practicality. You can find a slightly used model within your budget.
Mazda-CX-3-2015- New Zealand
Mazda-CX-3-2015- New Zealand Mazda-CX-3-2015- New Zealand Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Price Range: GHS 50,000 - GHS 60,000 (New)
  • The Toyota Yaris is a compact car that offers excellent fuel efficiency, reliability, and low running costs. With your budget, you can opt for a brand-new Yaris, which would come with the added benefit of a manufacturer’s warranty.
Toyota Yaris-Car and driver
Toyota Yaris-Car and driver Toyota Yaris-Car and driver Pulse Ghana
  • Price Range: GHS 55,000 - GHS 60,000 (New)
  • The Volkswagen Polo is a compact car that combines European styling with solid build quality. It’s known for its smooth ride and quality interior. A new Polo would be well within your budget, offering a blend of efficiency and performance.
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo Volkwagen Polo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Price range: GHS 50,000 - GHS 55,000 (New)
  • The Suzuki Swift is a popular small car known for its nimbleness, fuel efficiency, and affordability. It’s a fun-to-drive car that you can easily buy new with your savings.
Suzuki swift- CFAO Mobility
Suzuki swift- CFAO Mobility Suzuki swift Pulse Ghana
  • Price Range: GHS 50,000 - GHS 60,000 (Used)
  • If you’re looking for a compact SUV, the Ford EcoSport is a good option. It’s practical, with decent ground clearance for Ghana’s roads, and offers a good mix of features for its price. You can find a newer used model within your budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ford Ecosport- Diawame cars
Ford Ecosport- Diawame cars Ford Ecosport-Diawame cars Pulse Ghana

Saving GHS 1,000 monthly for five years allows you to accumulate GHS 60,000, opening up a range of possibilities for purchasing a reliable and possibly even new vehicle in Ghana.

Whether you’re interested in a compact car, a sedan, or a small SUV, this budget gives you plenty of options to choose from, ensuring you can find a vehicle that suits your needs and preferences.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Unusual types of leave [Shuttershock]

Unhappy leave and 5 surprising leave types you never knew companies allow

Celebrity photos of the week

5 iconic celebrity photos of the week

12. flyDubai

Everything a Ghanaian needs to know before moving to Dubai

Efia Odo

How to create an Efia Odo fashion-inspired vacation