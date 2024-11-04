ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Damilola Agubata

Ever since the sex tapes leaked on the internet, social media has been buzzing with different reactions to the developing story. It has been described as the biggest sex scandal Equatorial Guinea has ever seen.

Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga embroiled in massive sex scandal. [X]
In the various tapes circulating online, Engonga is seen having sexual intercourse with various married women, including his brother’s wife, cousin, the Director General of Police’s wife, about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives, and a sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea.

According to reports, the 400 sex tapes were retrieved during an investigation of the official for alleged fraud and released online to the general public.

The tapes show Engonga in places like his office, hotels, and toilets recording the act with the consent of his partners.

Reacting to this shocking revelation, multiple social media users have shared their thoughts.

An X user with the handle @official_fayed wondered why the women willingly agreed to be filmed during the act. "The most scary thing from this Equatorial Guinea video is the fact that the sex wasn't coerced," he wrote.

Condemning the act as a shameful one, a user with the handle @olaMVB wrote, "Again, African leaders are a reflection of African people. It’s simple. I’ve been waiting on those videos from Equatorial Guinea. Now, i wish i could unseen it. It’s difficult to believe that a leader holding a key position in the society could do such…It’s a shame!!!!"

Surprised that Baltasar Engonga is actually married and has six children, @mirexmoses wrote, "The fact that this Equatorial Guinea man had Over 400+ sex tapes despite having this amazing family baffles me a lot. My God!"

Another user @_communicator_ advised Engonga to go for a mental checkup. "Forget about the women in the Equatorial Guinea sex scandal videos.. That man needs a proper mental check-up abeg.. fcking people's wives unprovoked like that????"

