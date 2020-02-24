It was a beautiful and blissful gathering of beauty queens mostly the Miss Malaika queens who doubled as bridesmaids to support their fellow queen.

Just like all celebrity brides, Delsey looked gorgeous in her stunning kente apparel for her nuptials.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out more photos below: