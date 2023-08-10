You should never cheat on your partner; Here is why

Then you land in bed with them and you’re filled with regrets. One thing about cheating is that you don’t stop, once you didn’t get caught you’ll keep doing it till one day you’re in a fix and don’t know how to get out of it.

If you’ve started smiling at their texts and deleting messages you’re already on your way and this is to warn you about why you should do a U-turn immediately.

Pleasure lasts for a minute but the damage is forever; the pleasure derived from this escapade will not last. If it was supposed to last you wouldn’t have cheated on your partner in the first place. You may be doing it for fun but once you’re caught you won’t be smiling, there will forever be a crack in the trust they have for you that is if they forgive you. They’ll doubt everything you do and it gets tiring when they need to double-check everything before they’re satisfied. You’ll find yourself explaining and explaining something just so they don’t doubt you.

Damage to your partner’s self-esteem; when you cheat on your partner you damage their confidence, and they will start to think they aren’t good enough and will question their self-worth. It may not be their fault it could be your selfishness but they’ll still blame themselves for it and once your partner is unhappy with themselves it will start to rub off on you and that’s not how you want to live your life.

It’s expensive; you have to pay for rooms because you can’t take them home, you’ll pay for the hotels, the fancy restaurants sometimes you become a sponsor for the person you’re cheating with. You sponsor their rent, their food sometimes even education as a form of compensation. Meanwhile, you could’ve used that money for something else that would have benefited you and your partner.

You won’t marry them; if today you’re caught cheating and your spouse walks out of the marriage you won’t marry whoever you’re cheating with. Once you’re caught and your relationship is in shambles it is at that point too that your extramarital affair will also fall apart, you’ll realize that you didn’t love that person as much as you care for your partner and the thought of losing them will take a toll on you. You will find yourself asking what you saw in them to make you cheat.