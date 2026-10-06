Argentina vs Benin: Preview, Key Stats, Lineups, and Prediction for Messi's Farewell

Lionel Messi, who scored two goals against France, said after the game.Photograph by David Ramos / FIFA / Getty

Lionel Messi, who scored two goals against France, said after the game.Photograph by David Ramos / FIFA / Getty

Lionel Messi is set for his final Argentina appearance as the World Cup champions face Benin. Here is the preview, lineups, key stats, kick-off time and prediction.

Argentina are set to give Lionel Messi the farewell he deserves when they take on Benin in an international friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game will be a special occasion for the Argentina captain, who is expected to make his final appearance for the national team after an extraordinary international career spanning nearly two decades.

Messi has already confirmed that his time with the Albiceleste is coming to an end, making Tuesday's meeting with Benin an emotional occasion for both the player and Argentine supporters.

The 39-year-old has become arguably the most influential player in Argentina's modern history, leading the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and ending a long wait for the biggest prize in international football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His achievements with Argentina also include Copa América success, while he remains the country's record goalscorer and one of its most capped players.

For supporters at the Monumental, the match will therefore be about much more than the result. It will be an opportunity to celebrate the career of a player who has defined an era of Argentine football.

Benin, however, will be hoping to make sure the evening does not become a straightforward celebration for the hosts.

The Cheetahs arrive with some encouraging results behind them and will see the fixture as an opportunity to test themselves against one of international football's strongest teams.

Argentina's recent form

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina have been in impressive scoring form heading into the farewell fixture.

The World Cup winners produced a dominant 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso in their most recent outing after previously defeating Bolivia 4-0.

Their recent results show the quality available to Lionel Scaloni, although the team also suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina's Recent Form

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina's Recent Matches Result Argentina vs Burkina Faso 7-0 Argentina vs Bolivia 4-0 Spain vs Argentina 1-0 England vs Argentina 1-2 Argentina vs Switzerland 3-1

Argentina have scored 11 goals in their last two matches, underlining the attacking threat Benin will have to deal with.

Benin has experienced a more mixed run of results but will enter the game with confidence after beating Mauritania 2-1.

The Cheetahs also drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso, although they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Togo earlier in their recent run.

Benin's recent matches

Benin's Recent Matches Result Benin vs Mauritania 2-1 Benin vs Burkina Faso 1-1 Benin vs Togo 1-5 Niger vs Benin 1-1 Guinea vs Benin 0-1

All eyes will be on Messi when the teams walk out at the Monumental.

The Argentina captain is expected to wear the national-team shirt for the final time, bringing an extraordinary chapter of his career to an end.

Messi's journey with Argentina has included difficult moments, particularly during the early stages of his international career, but he eventually delivered the major trophies the country had been waiting for.

His crowning achievement came in Qatar in 2022 when Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to lift the trophy for the first time since 1986.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The farewell against Benin gives Argentine fans the chance to see their legendary No. 10 one final time on home soil.

Messi could have another experienced Argentina star alongside him for the final farewell.

Nicolás Otamendi is also expected to feature, with the veteran defender set to bring his own international career towards its conclusion.

The experienced center-back has been an important member of Argentina's golden generation and played a major role in the team's recent successes.

Lionel Scaloni is expected to name a strong team despite the friendly nature of the fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Anthony Baffoe withdraws from committee tasked to search for Black Stars coach

Argentina predicted XI

Position Player GK Emiliano Martínez RB Agustín Giay CB Nicolás Otamendi CB Lisandro Martínez LB Facundo Medina CM Rodrigo De Paul CM Enzo Fernández CM Alexis Mac Allister AM Nico Paz FW Lionel Messi FW Lautaro Martínez

Messi is expected to lead the attack, while Lautaro Martínez could operate alongside him in a two-man forward line.

Benin are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Aiyegun Tosin leading the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benin predicted XI

Position Player GK Marcel Dandjinou RB Charlemagne Azongnitode CB Yohan Roche CB Mohamed Tijani LB Tamimou Ouorou DM Sessi D'Almeida DM Imourane Hassane RW Yamirou Ouorou AM Junior Olaitan LW Rodolfo Aloko FW Aiyegun Tosin

Prediction

Argentina go into the game as clear favorites, particularly considering their recent attacking form and the quality available to Scaloni.

Benin could make the contest competitive in the early stages, but Argentina should eventually take control of the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Messi playing his final game and the home crowd expected to create an emotional atmosphere, the hosts should have enough motivation and quality to finish the night with a convincing victory.

Prediction: Argentina 4-0 Benin.

Match information