Advertisement

Black Star players must be playing in top 10 leagues - Laryea Kingston

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 04:55 - 06 October 2026
Laryea Kingston
Laryea Kingston
Advertisement

  • Laryea Kingston says players outside the top 10 leagues must be extraordinary to earn a Black Stars call-up under his approach.

  • He wants regular playing time and current club form to be key factors in selecting Ghana players.

  • Kingston has expressed interest in the vacant Black Stars coaching job, with the GFA and Sports Ministry currently searching for a new coach.

Advertisement

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has outlined strict criteria he would use to select players for the Black Stars should he be given the opportunity to coach the senior national team.

LARYEA KINGSTON
LARYEA KINGSTON

READ ALSO: Pau Cubarsí leads race, Diomande close behind as full list of 25 Golden Boy finalists is revealed

Speaking to 3Sports, Kingston said the level of competition a player faces, regular playing time and current form would be among the main factors he would consider before handing out a national team call-up.

Advertisement

“If I have, I've been given the opportunity to be Black Stars coach now, I will look at so many factors before you qualify to play for the senior team. First of all, which level are you playing? Your team? And the level of the league that you are playing, the competition that you are playing in. It's very important,” he said.
Black Stars

He believes playing in a strong league should be an important requirement for a senior international, although players outside the top 10 leagues could still earn a call-up if they are good enough.

“First, a senior national team player should be playing, at least the top 10 leagues. If you are outside the top 10 leagues, you must be extraordinary. So we focus on that. Then 2, are the players regular, playing actively? If not meeting the squad, but getting minutes. One, starting, getting minutes week in, week out, and you look at the form of the players,” he said.

READ ALSO: Still no haircut as Man United fan marks 2 years of waiting for five consecutive wins

Advertisement

The former Black Stars player’s comments come at a time when Ghana is searching for a new head coach.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have formed a five-member committee to identify and recommend a replacement for Carlos Queiroz, who left his position on October 1, 2026, after Ghana lost its opening two matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The committee, chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe, includes former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffoe, Faisal Chibsah and Agbesi Dzakpasu. It has been given until October 9, 2026, to submit its report.

Kingston has already moved into coaching after ending his playing career. He was appointed head coach of Ghana's Black Starlets in 2024 after previously working with the team as an assistant.

READ ALSO: ‘Even if it’s a penalty, I’ll try to save it’ - Benin goalkeeper fires warning at Lionel messi ahead of farewell match

Advertisement

He later moved to Uganda, where the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) appointed him head coach of the country's junior men's national teams. He subsequently led Uganda's U-17 side at the 2026 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Kingston has also publicly expressed his interest in taking charge of the Black Stars if given the opportunity.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Bank of Ghana
News
06.10.2026
BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps and warns Ghanaians against using them
Riot police storm pitch as Guatemala vs Suriname ends in explosive Nations League brawl [Video]
Sports
06.10.2026
Riot police storm pitch as Guatemala vs Suriname ends in explosive Nations League brawl [Video]
Daddy Lumba’s son announces December 19 memorial concert
Entertainment
06.10.2026
Daddy Lumba’s son announces December 19 memorial concert
Genital warts: 7 things women should know about HPV
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Genital warts: 7 things women should know about HPV
Scene of domestic violence
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
8 things to do if you are experiencing domestic violence and who to call for help
Woodin Launches Main Ready-To-Wear Collection, "Simulation De Woodin"
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Woodin Launches Main Ready-To-Wear Collection, "Simulation De Woodin"