Still no haircut as Man United fan marks 2 years of waiting for five consecutive wins

A popular Manchester United fan has marked two years without a haircut as his unusual ‘five wins’ challenge continues, with United still struggling for consistency.

A popular Manchester United fan has marked two years since he stopped cutting his hair, as his unusual challenge to wait for five consecutive wins by the club continues.

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Frank Ilett, 30, began the challenge two years ago as a lighthearted way of spreading humor among fellow Manchester United supporters during a difficult period for the club.

However, what was initially expected to be a short-lived challenge has lasted far longer than he imagined, with United still struggling to put together the consistent run of results he has been waiting for.

In a post marking the second anniversary of the challenge, the fan admitted that he never expected it to become such a huge part of his life.

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“2 years ago today, I decided to start this challenge. I genuinely didn't think anything would come from it, but I just thought it would be a fun way to spread some humor to a few other Man United fans while we weren't going through the best period!”

He explained that the challenge started at a time when United had already enjoyed some success but was struggling for consistency.

At the time, Manchester United had won the FA Cup and had also put together a five-game winning run a few months earlier. However, after 10 matches of the 2024/25 season, their record stood at three wins, four draws, and three defeats.

Two years later, the wait for five consecutive victories continues.

United have now played seven matches in the 2026/27 season, recording two wins, two draws, and three defeats, leaving the fan still without the winning streak needed to finally cut his hair.

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The supporter stressed that, contrary to what some people may think, he genuinely wants the challenge to end.

“Contrary to some people's opinions, I DO WANT these 5 wins and the haircut to come as soon as possible!”

While the challenge has become a popular feature among Manchester United fans, the supporter acknowledged that it has also opened doors he never expected.

He said he has met incredible people, experienced moments he once only dreamed about, and developed an audience through the challenge.

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“I have met incredible people, had genuine dreams come true, and have enjoyed the ride!”

Despite those positive experiences, he insisted that becoming a social media personality was never part of his original plan.

He initially wanted nothing more than to create some humor for fellow United supporters while waiting for the club to return to winning ways.

Instead, the challenge attracted a growing audience and transformed him into a recognizable figure on social media.

He said he will continue creating content and trying to make people laugh but would have no problem if everything came to an end once the challenge is finally completed.

For him, the ultimate reward is not the attention or the followers—it is seeing Manchester United return to the consistent winning form he remembers from his younger years.

“When the end does come, I will be celebrating my club being back in the consistent form I grew up with, not worrying about my followers or views decreasing!”

As he celebrates two years without a haircut, the message from the fan remains clear: five consecutive Manchester United wins could finally bring an end to one of football social media's most unusual challenges.

And judging by his latest message, he is hoping that day comes sooner rather than later.

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