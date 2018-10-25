Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


5 surprising signs that someone is in love you

Are you unsure whether or not your partner is in love with you?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Telling if someone is in love with you could be difficult sometimes. However, some relationship experts believe that there are ways to tell if someone has stronger feelings than you may realize.

People express their feelings in many different ways, so your secret admirer may not exhibit the signs listed here. In this case, you'll simply have to wait until you hear those magical words, "I love you." For people who are better at showing their feelings, the following are typical signs of someone falling in love.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising signs that someone is in love you.

1. Long Conversations

Does he or she speak to you at length anytime they get in touch? When the phone calls begin to turn into hours but feel like minutes, it only means one thing, they adore you to the max.

2. They’re always there for you

They don’t care even if it’s 3 am when you called just to have someone to listen to your woes. In fact, it makes them super happy to be the first person who comes in your mind to ask help over something.

play

 

3. Intense eye gaze

A sign that someone is falling in love with you is through their eye contact. This has also been something that has been studied by psychologists. This is a nonverbal sign that can mean a lot, and reveal deeper feelings from your partner.

4. Maximum attention

Does he or she give you maximum attention anytime they are around you. It says alot. When people fall in love they begin to focus a lot of their attention on you, especially in one-on-one settings.

5. They remember the little things

Did he gift you with the shirt  you expressed interest six months ago , or did he remind you about the wedding you made mention of last week? It could only mean one thing, "he loves you".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet 15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet
Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with Ghanaian husband Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with Ghanaian husband
4 romantic things to do on your anniversary 4 romantic things to do on your anniversary
UTV's newscaster Afia Akyere ties the knot in beautiful white wedding ceremony UTV's newscaster Afia Akyere ties the knot in beautiful white wedding ceremony
7 signs of true love in a relationship 7 signs of true love in a relationship
4 ways to be a good stepmother 4 ways to be a good stepmother

Recommended Videos

Here is the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants Here is the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants
5 surprising health benefits of sex 5 surprising health benefits of sex
4 things you didn't know about doggy-style sex 4 things you didn't know about doggy-style sex



Top Articles

1 Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with Ghanaian husbandbullet
2 15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feetbullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 4 romantic things to do on your anniversarybullet
5 Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your weddingbullet
6 UTV's newscaster Afia Akyere ties the knot in beautiful white...bullet
7 Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your...bullet
8 Pulse Wedding This Ghanaian couple's royal wedding is...bullet
9 7 signs of true love in a relationshipbullet
10 Dating Tips 7 signs your boyfriend doesn't love youbullet

Related Articles

15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet
Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with Ghanaian husband
4 romantic things to do on your anniversary
UTV's newscaster Afia Akyere ties the knot in beautiful white wedding ceremony
4 ways to be a good stepmother
5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with
Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
5 things every girl wants her man to do for her
KOD and his wife melt our hearts with their 10th Wedding Anniversary Photos
15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet

Top Videos

1 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
2 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
5 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves...bullet
8 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Boxing Day Gifts that will make him feel special this...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with
5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with
Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
5 things every girl wants her man to do for her
KOD and his wife melt our hearts with their 10th Wedding Anniversary Photos
X
Advertisement