Telling if someone is in love with you could be difficult sometimes. However, some relationship experts believe that there are ways to tell if someone has stronger feelings than you may realize.

People express their feelings in many different ways, so your secret admirer may not exhibit the signs listed here. In this case, you'll simply have to wait until you hear those magical words, "I love you." For people who are better at showing their feelings, the following are typical signs of someone falling in love.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising signs that someone is in love you.

1. Long Conversations

Does he or she speak to you at length anytime they get in touch? When the phone calls begin to turn into hours but feel like minutes, it only means one thing, they adore you to the max.

2. They’re always there for you

They don’t care even if it’s 3 am when you called just to have someone to listen to your woes. In fact, it makes them super happy to be the first person who comes in your mind to ask help over something.

3. Intense eye gaze

A sign that someone is falling in love with you is through their eye contact. This has also been something that has been studied by psychologists. This is a nonverbal sign that can mean a lot, and reveal deeper feelings from your partner.

4. Maximum attention

Does he or she give you maximum attention anytime they are around you. It says alot. When people fall in love they begin to focus a lot of their attention on you, especially in one-on-one settings.

5. They remember the little things

Did he gift you with the shirt you expressed interest six months ago , or did he remind you about the wedding you made mention of last week? It could only mean one thing, "he loves you".