5 things men do that make them instantly unattractive

Asking for pictures too soon

If you start asking for pictures too early in the conversation, it can come across as pushy and make her uncomfortable. It’s important to build a connection first instead of making her feel pressured to share images.

Video Call (Internet) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Too many calls and texts

Constantly calling or texting her can be overwhelming and show a lack of respect for her space. While communication is key, excessive contact can come off as needy or controlling, making you less appealing.

Taking advantage of her kindness

If you’re always on the receiving end of her generosity without reciprocating, it can make her feel unappreciated and used. Relationships are about balance, so make sure you’re giving back as much as you receive to maintain her interest.

Pulse

ADVERTISEMENT

Always asking her to visit you

If you're constantly asking her to come over to your place without making an effort to go to hers or meet in neutral spaces, it may signal that you’re only interested in convenience or intimacy. Show her you value spending time together by putting in the effort to plan outings or meet on her terms.

Being inconsistent

Inconsistency is a major turnoff. Whether it’s being hot and cold, not following through on plans, or giving mixed signals, it can lead to confusion and frustration. Women value reliability and stability, so if you want to keep her interested, be consistent in your actions and words.