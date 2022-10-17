5 ways to spice up your boring sex life

Having regular intercourse with your partner can also improve sleep, enhance longevity, and protect brain function.

One energetic act of intercourse burns 180 calories.

Sex releases endorphins, your brain’s “feel-good” chemicals. Plus, the hormones released during sex may lower depression and anxiety levels and boost immunity.

Spicing up your sex life can improve your relationship with your partner and result in a host of health benefits.

Making things more interesting in the bedroom doesn't have to be complicated. Try these simple tips to create more heat between the sheets.

Change the location

Move from the bedroom to the couch or to the floor. Tis is one of the best ways to spice your sex like. Move away from the everyday bed kind of sex.

Play with erogenous zones

Play on the areas between the neck and the ears, (not to mention the tongue on the earlobes for extra stimulation).

Massage, suck or slightly squeeze

One of the body’s most sensitive areas are the breasts and the nipples. This is a great way to get the blood flowing quickly, and if you’re lucky, you might get a nipple orgasm!

Pay attention to each other’s rhythm and move accordingly

Focus on your breathing and try to sync your inhales and exhales, thus enjoying heightened sexual sensations simultaneously. Also, allow for deeper and longer breaths in between.

Intensify stimulation by trying different angles