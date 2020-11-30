There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or in Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their body or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Today, we are getting inspired with the perfect red kente combo brides are walking down the aisle with.

If you are a bride-to-be, here are some inspirations for you.

