Weddings are big deals and planning it takes a lot of time and investment. The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding.

One thing that makes the ceremony outstanding is the theme colour for the day. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Colours are crucial when planning any event including weddings. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event. We decided to introduce all the combinations that will look amazing on your wedding day, and for sure your wedding will be the talk of the town.

The colourful cloth represents our rich cultural heritage and traditions as people and on such important days, we can’t do without rocking it.

If you are a new bride preparing to say 'I do', then check out these brides for style inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana