Bridesmaid goals: Yvonne Okoro has the perfect inspiration for the role

For one, you do not want to draw attention from the bride. For another, you want to maintain a low key, elegant, understated look.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but the bridesmaids need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been assigned the role of a bridesmaid.

Actress, Yvonne Okoro has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect bridesmaid goals when her younger sister, Roseline Okoro got married.

She was clad in a beautiful peach coloured slit and Kaba outfit that had her flaunting her curves in elegance.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her ponytail hairstyle that had the Gele sit on it had a life on its own.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.

Check photos below:

