Bridesmaid: You'll definitely want to steal Beverly Afaglo's dress style

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but the bridesmaids need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.
Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been assigned the role of a bridesmaid.
We spotted the actress Beverly Afaglo on her 'gram' serving the perfect bridesmaid goals. She was clad in a beautiful 'Chartreuse' green coloured dress that had her flaunting her curves in elegance.
Complemented with her flawless makeup, curly long hairstyle and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection.
We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.