Bridesmaid: You'll definitely want to steal Beverly Afaglo's dress style

Berlinda Entsie

Who says you can’t shine as a bridesmaid? Well, Beverly Afaglo is here to show us.

Being one of the bridesmaids definitely is not always easy, that is why gifts are often given to them to show that they are appreciated. For one, you do not want to draw attention from the bride. For another, you want to maintain a low key, elegant, understated look.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but the bridesmaids need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been assigned the role of a bridesmaid.

We spotted the actress Beverly Afaglo on her 'gram' serving the perfect bridesmaid goals. She was clad in a beautiful 'Chartreuse' green coloured dress that had her flaunting her curves in elegance.

Complemented with her flawless makeup, curly long hairstyle and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.

