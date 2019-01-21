Social media has impacted dating for millennials in countless ways, from the advent of Facebook and other social media platforms.

Blessing Bili said she sent the young man a private message in January 2018, after seeing his comment on the group and she “practically asked him out “. 1 year later, he proposed and she returned to the same group where they met to share her engagement story.

The young lady went on to share some words of advise for other women.

She wrote:

We met January 2018, I practically asked him out

Through his DM?

Bae if you love any man here, ask him out, buy pizza

Shawarma, Anything?

In fact, pay his transport when he visits you if he insists give the Keke man

If he is mobile, drop the money at the back sit It won’t take your life

*He bought the ring himself