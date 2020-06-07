The pair have been married for a decade now, having tied the knot in a colourful ceremony back in 2010.

Cute photos of Sulley Muntari and Menaye

Muntari and Menaye are blessed with two kids, namely; Jamal Krasie Muntari and Jamila Bema Muntari.

Partaking in a challenge on social media, Menaye shared some photos of herself and Muntari on date nights.

"For those of you who miss date nights with their significant other because of quarantine regulations. Here’s a 6 HOUR CHALLENGE in the spirit of getting back to some what “normal”," she wrote.

She then invited Stonebwoy as well as John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawuenya to also take part in the challenge with photos on dates with their partners.

Menaye is a former beauty queen and currently works as a model, philanthropist and entrepreneur.