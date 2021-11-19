RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Dear women, here are 5 things you probably don't know you do in bed that men hate

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Sex doesn't necessarily require an array of moves to be enjoyable, but it doesn't take much to ruin it.

Sad couple in bed(Classic 105)
You can be sex-positive and still want to please your partner and make him happy. It doesn't mean you have to give up everything you love or need out of sex, but it means compromising and creating a healthy, safe, and consensual sexual relationship that both of you are invested in.

In fact, there are some common things women do in bed that men don't like, and it can seriously hurt everyone's good time.

  • Using your teeth during a BJ

Just no. Any type of biting or teeth should be addressed before sex, but men don't appreciate feeling your pearly whites against their penis.

  • Acting self-conscious

Don't act self-conscious during sex. He wants to see you feeling desired and hot and if you're covering yourself up or refusing to let him look at you, it can ruin the sex.

  • Surprising him with something new during sex

Everything during sex needs consent. Don't try to introduce anal play, toys, or bondage without talking about it first. Men may be interested in sex, but that doesn't mean they're game for everything on a whim.

  • Ignoring his testicles or paying too much attention to it

Use your hands during a BJ or cradle them when you're on top, but don't ignore them completely.

However, you aren't his doctor. You don't have to tug and pull them like you're giving him an exam.

  • Falling asleep

If you're too sleepy for sex, just give him a heads up. Falling asleep during foreplay or sex is a huge bummer.

