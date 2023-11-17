ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Even without sex, doing this while in a relationship is still cheating

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Cheating in relationships is usually reduced to physical intimacy, most people feel that once sex isn’t involved then it’s not cheating.

Things that are still considered as cheating
Things that are still considered as cheating

While it may not necessarily involve physical intimacy, it can still breach the trust and boundaries established in a relationship.

Recommended articles

Here are some ways in which hiding texts can be considered a form of cheating.

1. Keeping secrets: Keeping communication hidden implies a level of secrecy. In a healthy relationship, partners typically share their thoughts, feelings, and interactions with each other.

Hiding certain kinds of information from your partner suggests that one is deliberately concealing information and can be considered as cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Emotional connection: Emotional conversations, sharing personal experiences, or expressing intimate thoughts with someone other than your partner is considered cheating.

If a person is engaging in such conversations with someone outside of the relationship without their partner's knowledge, it can be perceived as emotional infidelity.

3. Hiding texts: The intention behind hiding texts is crucial.

If someone is intentionally concealing messages to avoid confrontation or to maintain a relationship with someone, they know their partner would disapprove of, it may be seen as a breach of trust.

4. Violation of agreements: In many relationships, couples establish agreements or boundaries regarding communication with others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking those boundaries with other people may violate these agreements, leading to feelings of betrayal.

5. Violation of trust: Trust is a fundamental aspect of any healthy relationship. If you engage in any activity that can potentially erode trust, you are cheating

It's important to note that perceptions of cheating can vary among individuals and within different relationships.

Open communication and setting clear boundaries are essential in maintaining a healthy relationship.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kalybos and wife

Kalybos ties the knot in unconventional elegance: A kente-themed affair

It's important to be mindful of the things that could potentially hurt or damage your relationship [Freepik]

5 secrets you should probably not share with even your best friend

A young man using his phone while sitting on a park bench [Image: Gustavo Fring]

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives or girlfriends

Things that are still considered as cheating

Even without sex, doing this while in a relationship is still cheating