Even without sex, doing this while in a relationship is still cheating

Here are some ways in which hiding texts can be considered a form of cheating.

1. Keeping secrets: Keeping communication hidden implies a level of secrecy. In a healthy relationship, partners typically share their thoughts, feelings, and interactions with each other.

Hiding certain kinds of information from your partner suggests that one is deliberately concealing information and can be considered as cheating.

2. Emotional connection: Emotional conversations, sharing personal experiences, or expressing intimate thoughts with someone other than your partner is considered cheating.

If a person is engaging in such conversations with someone outside of the relationship without their partner's knowledge, it can be perceived as emotional infidelity.

3. Hiding texts: The intention behind hiding texts is crucial.

If someone is intentionally concealing messages to avoid confrontation or to maintain a relationship with someone, they know their partner would disapprove of, it may be seen as a breach of trust.

4. Violation of agreements: In many relationships, couples establish agreements or boundaries regarding communication with others.

Breaking those boundaries with other people may violate these agreements, leading to feelings of betrayal.

5. Violation of trust: Trust is a fundamental aspect of any healthy relationship. If you engage in any activity that can potentially erode trust, you are cheating

It's important to note that perceptions of cheating can vary among individuals and within different relationships.