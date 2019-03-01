The actress began her fan club campus tour yesterday and aside from all the business tips, she also divulged another secret to her success which happens to be her relationship.

According to the young entrepreneur, it is prudent that we enter into relationships with people who support our dreams. She also said that relationships should not be solely based on lust centred on our physique.

She said, “Someone that you can wake up at dawn and say, babe, I got this plan, how are we going to do this thing?” pointing at Medikal. She continued, “Because if you have a boyfriend or girlfriend that should be enough. They should be your motivator.”

She also said that she pays utmost attention to Medikal’s advice and wouldn’t venture into anything which he disapproves. “Do you know why?” she asked, “Because I love him so anything he says is final.”

Studies have also should that the right partner is paramount to success. So please choose your spouses well.

