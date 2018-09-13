Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are things women should send to their matrimonial homes


Marriage Tips Here are things women should send to their matrimonial homes

It takes two to tango, here are things every woman should buy to make her marital home exciting.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple

Marriage ceremonies in Ghana are very beautiful and glamorous. It is during these occasions that we witness our traditions and culture as a people.

The man has the responsibility of providing some items as demanded by the woman’s family. The man provides everything for his wife-to-be including panties and bras and also secures a well-furnished apartment for them to start their married life.

However, the woman can also bring these things to the marital home to make life adventurous and fun.

READ ALSO: 5 signs you are a side chick

  • Kitchen utensils and appliances

As the saying goes, ‘the way to a man’s house is through his stomach”. There are certain kitchen appliances like blenders, slow cooker, toaster, slicer among other makes life easier in the kitchen whether you are pro or an amateur learning how to cook.

  • Spices

Spices and herbs play an important part in the final taste of every meal. Although, the food preparations, quality of ingredients used, cooking methods and tools used can affect the taste, spices, and herbs add flavor and make garnishing easy.

  • Home decor

In most marriages, home management is left for the women because they have the aesthetic eyes to add value to any empty space. They know the good color combination to lighten up every open space.

READ ALSO: 10 Ghanaian guys tell what to say if your partner loses her job

  • Bedding

The bedroom is an important room in every marital home. The ambiance must always be romantic to spark up things to strengthen the relationship.

