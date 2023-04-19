Here's why marriage is very important, 4 reasons you should consider it

Marriage comes with a status of mind where you are answerable to each other, responsible for each other, provide certain rights, benefits, and obligations.

The importance of marriage has been questioned from time to time. Marriage takes continuous effort and is more than rings, vows and celebrations. Marriage provides stability and a sense of belonging.

It is common for people to downplay the importance of marriage, but once they find themselves there, they realise how important it is. Here are a few points explaining the importance of marriage:

Marriage provides a deeper level of connection and intimacy

When people get married, they create a relationship that gives them safety and security and a sense of belonging together. Marriage lets you create a spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical connection with your partner that grows stronger with time.

You can be honest and vulnerable with your partner and still feel safe and content.

Marriage is the ultimate act of love for your partner

If you truly love someone, won’t you imagine your future with them? Won’t you dream of building a family with your partner and binding it with marriage? Would there be any other reason you won’t marry the person you love?

It’s one of the strongest glue that any couple can have aside from commitment, respect, and love.

Marriage will give you the legal rights of a spouse

We all know how important it is to be the legal spouse not because you want your children to bring the legitimacy of their birthright, but because it plays a vital role in your assets and all kinds of marital rights, including retirement funds and others.

Marriage strengthens your union as a family

It is easier to abandon your partner and your child when you’re not bound by marriage.

Statistics show an alarming rate of absentee parents, which will then cause significant mental and behavioural effects on a child.