The workplace is a perfectly wonderful place to meet a person and start a romantic relationship.

The difference between getting a great relationship and getting mightily embarrassed rests heavily on how you act on those feelings and rightly managing your emotions.

If you’re getting drawn to a colleague, you seriously should sit yourself down and analyse the situation

Below are some things you need to do.

Be professional

Stay professional, no matter how fiery or swooning the emotions are. If you must date a coworker, you must find a way to stay professional at your job at all times.

Inform management

Even if the company does not frown on employees dating each other, you still need to let the management know.

Enjoy while you are at it

When workplace dating goes well, it goes really well. So if your favourite person in the world happens to be a colleague, don’t forget to enjoy it while you’re at it.

Plan an exit strategy

It is important to plan an exit strategy. One of you may be required to leave the job for another place. Discuss the exit plan with each other.