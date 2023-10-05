For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer this is what she wants you to do

The first 3 or 4 sex experiences for some women are not as pleasant as they are for men.

So if she tells you, it’s her first time, here are some tips you need to follow so you don’t make it unbearable for her;

Be patient; the first-time penetration can be painful for some women even if she’s wet, you’d have to take your time and approach her gently to make it easier for her.

Also, even after you’ve successfully completed the first round it doesn’t mean that you can rush to through the second round, you still have to be patient until she gives you permission.

Get lubricants; While women naturally produce lubrication, it's a good idea to get extra lubricant on hand if you are having sex with a first-timer.

This is because when penetration gets tough, she can dry up.

Though she may want it, she may be experiencing dryness due to several factors, and lubrication might help ease things up for both of you.

Be gentle; do it slowly and pick up the pace as time goes on. She’s still learning how she likes it and sex can’t be enjoyed when only one party likes how it’s going.

Be mindful of her reaction; continuously monitor her reactions during intercourse.

If she appears to be in pain or discomfort, stop immediately and ask if everything is okay.

It’s essential to prioritize her well-being and ensure that she feels safe and cared for throughout the experience.

Aftercare: After sexual activity offer emotional support and reassurance.

Talk to her about her experience, ensuring she feels heard and valued.

