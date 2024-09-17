Is she single or just mad at her boyfriend? Here are 5 ways to know

If you want to know whether the lady you like is single or just mad at her partner and using you to while away time, here are some ways to know:

1. Inconsistent availability

If she's often unavailable, especially on weekends and evenings, without clear reasons, it might suggest she is spending time with someone else. People in relationships tend to reserve significant chunks of free time for their partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Vague or guarded about personal life

When conversations about personal life or relationships arise, she might steer away abruptly or give very vague responses. If she’s hesitant to share details about whom she spends her time with or avoids mentioning her plans, it might indicate there's someone significant she's not talking about.

DALL·E-2024-09-17-1159 Pulse Ghana

3. Reluctance to make future plans

If she consistently avoids making any plans that are too far in the future or seems non-committal about invitations, it might suggest she's considering someone else's schedule and feelings in her decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Physical clues

Notice whether she wears anything that could be seen as a couple's item, like rings, bracelets, or other forms of jewellery that might not be just fashion statements.

couple jewellery Pulse Ghana

Also, watch for pictures or keepsakes around her personal spaces (like workspace or car) that could indicate a romantic connection.

5. Social media signs

ADVERTISEMENT

Her social media profiles might give you more context about her relationship status. If you see that she is consistently tagged in photos with the same person, or if there are interactions that suggest closeness and intimacy, she might not be single.

Pulse Nigeria

However, some people are very private about their relationships online, so this isn't always conclusive.