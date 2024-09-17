Is she single or just mad at her boyfriend? Here are 5 ways to know

Some people when mad at their partners can set out to do something to hurt them, and in the modern dating scene, you can fall prey to these kinds of schemes and get your heart broken.
If you find yourself attracted to a lady but you are unsure of her relationship status even after asking her, there are several ways to find out.
If you want to know whether the lady you like is single or just mad at her partner and using you to while away time, here are some ways to know:
1. Inconsistent availability
If she's often unavailable, especially on weekends and evenings, without clear reasons, it might suggest she is spending time with someone else. People in relationships tend to reserve significant chunks of free time for their partners.
2. Vague or guarded about personal life
When conversations about personal life or relationships arise, she might steer away abruptly or give very vague responses. If she’s hesitant to share details about whom she spends her time with or avoids mentioning her plans, it might indicate there's someone significant she's not talking about.
3. Reluctance to make future plans
If she consistently avoids making any plans that are too far in the future or seems non-committal about invitations, it might suggest she's considering someone else's schedule and feelings in her decisions.
4. Physical clues
Notice whether she wears anything that could be seen as a couple's item, like rings, bracelets, or other forms of jewellery that might not be just fashion statements.
Also, watch for pictures or keepsakes around her personal spaces (like workspace or car) that could indicate a romantic connection.
5. Social media signs
Her social media profiles might give you more context about her relationship status. If you see that she is consistently tagged in photos with the same person, or if there are interactions that suggest closeness and intimacy, she might not be single.
However, some people are very private about their relationships online, so this isn't always conclusive.
Understanding her relationship status requires sensitivity and respect for her privacy. If you're interested, the most straightforward approach is often to find a respectful way to ask her directly about her relationship status, ensuring clear communication and avoiding misunderstandings.