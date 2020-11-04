Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku is giving us the mom goals ever as she shared lovely photos of herself and her children, Ivana and Titan having a beautiful mother and children time.

Aside from Kafui's lovely acting skills and beauty, her duty and dedication as a mother is a no go area. She does them and does them extremely well.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the mother of two is seen spending awesome time with her adorable children and we just love her dedication.

Check photos below and share your comments.

Kafui Danku and her children

Kafui Danku and her children

Kafui Danku and her children