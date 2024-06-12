If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

While everyone makes mistakes and some partners may stray due to various circumstances, some individuals habitually cheat.

If you suspect your wife might be a serial cheater, it’s essential to look out for specific behaviors.

1. Secretive phone & social media use

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common red flags is secretive phone and social media behavior. If your wife is constantly glued to her phone, frequently changes her passwords, or becomes defensive when you ask about her online activity, it might indicate that she’s hiding something.

An AI-generated image of a very beautiful African lady coming out of a Range Rover Pulse Live Kenya

2. New & extravagant gifts

Receiving unexpected and expensive gifts can be a sign of an affair, especially if she is vague about where they came from.

A man trying to impress her, possibly one with a flashy car like a Range Rover, might be behind these gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Unexplained absences

If your wife frequently goes missing for hours without a valid explanation, it’s a behavior to watch closely. Serial cheaters often have unexplained absences that they struggle to justify.

AI-generated image of a very beautiful African lady unpacking gifts Pulse Live Kenya

4. Change in routine

A significant change in her daily routine without a plausible reason can be a red flag. If she suddenly starts working late often, going out more frequently with friends, or attending more "work-related" events, it might be worth investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Sudden interest in appearance

While taking care of one’s appearance is healthy, a sudden and drastic change in grooming habits, wardrobe, or overall appearance could suggest she is trying to impress someone new.

6. Emotional distance

If you notice a growing emotional distance between you and your wife, it could be a sign of infidelity. Serial cheaters often withdraw emotionally from their partners as they invest their feelings elsewhere.

7. Increased criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

A wife who is cheating might start criticizing you more frequently and for trivial reasons. This behavior can be a way to justify her actions and make herself feel better about her infidelity.

An AI-generated image of a very beautiful African lady arguing with her husband Pulse Live Kenya

8. Frequent lies

Lying frequently about small and big things alike is a common trait among serial cheaters. If you catch your wife lying about her whereabouts, who she’s with, or her activities, it’s a significant red flag.

9. Unexplained expenses

ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice unexplained expenses on your credit card or bank statements, such as hotel bookings, restaurant bills, or gifts, it might indicate she is spending money on someone else.

10. Avoiding intimacy

A decline in physical intimacy is often a sign that something is wrong. If your wife avoids intimate moments, it could be because she is getting her needs met elsewhere.

Pulse Ghana

11. Unusual new friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Introducing new friends that you don’t know, or refusing to let you meet them, can be suspicious. Serial cheaters often have a network of friends who might be aware of or involved in their cheating behavior.

12. Overly defensive behaviour

If your wife becomes overly defensive when asked simple questions about her day or activities, it can be a sign she is hiding something. Defensiveness often accompanies guilt.

13. Unfamiliar scents

Noticing unfamiliar scents on her clothes or in the car, such as new colognes, can be a telltale sign. These scents can come from close contact with another person.

ADVERTISEMENT

An AI-generated image of a lovely African lady standing next to a Range Rover Pulse Live Kenya

14. Frequent arguments

Picking fights over minor issues can be a way to create distance and justify spending time away from you. Serial cheaters might use arguments as an excuse to leave the house.

15. New hobbies & interests