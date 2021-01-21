Dancehall musician, Livingstone Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy is undoubtedly one of the best male celebrities in Ghana.

Stonebwoy got married to Dr Louisa some few years ago and we love how they scream love in our faces. The award-winning musician and his wife are among the few inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

Dr Louisa on Tuesday, January 19, 2020, celebrated her birthday. As part of the celebration, the couple went on a holiday getaway.

It seems the celebration isn't over yet. The two is seen spending quality time together at the beach all love-struck.

They are definitely serving some couple goals at the beginning of 2021 and it’s lovely how they do it. They indeed are making us fall in love again.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa