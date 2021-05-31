Stunning: This bride truly looks elegant in her traditional wedding dress

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles. The fabric symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Roberta and her boyfriend, Desmond tied the knot recently in a beautiful yet simple ceremony.

Her wedding was beautiful as family and friends were caught in admiration when the bride stepped out. Roberta looked amazing in her eye-catching traditional attire, featuring sumptuous coral beads and sparkling statement earrings.

Her curly hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love how she took charge of flaunting her beautiful stature in the outfit and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Her husband, Abraham, looked dapper in his wrapped traditional Kente completed with beautiful traditional accessories.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Roberta is here to serve you one.

Check photos below:

[Photos: Alba Experience]

