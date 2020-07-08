Former Black Star's captain, Asamoah Gyan has celebrated his daughter, Ohemaa's birthday today, July 8, 2020.

The skipper took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter with a lovely message and adorable phots.

He expressed his heartfelt message to his daughter on her special day.

Asamoah Gyan showed how much he loved his daughter with a caption “Somebody help me wish my lovely princess a big happy birthday. Ohemaa, daddy loves you soo much.”

Pulse.com.gh wishes Ohemaa a happy birthday. Check photos below:

Ohemaa

Ohemaa

Ohemaa

Ohemaa

Ohemaa

Ohemaa