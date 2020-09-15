Like the cliché goes: Ghana is not just Accra. The capital is beautiful but there are a lot more tourist sites in Ghana’s other regions.

All you need to do is to find the time and explore all these beautiful tourist sites in Ghana. Trust me, the experience will be better if you go with your loved ones.

In 2019, Ghana was ranked fourth among 19 places with the most interesting tourist sites across the globe.

So, if you are planning your vacation, honeymoon and a weekend getaway, then this article is tailor-made for you.

Here are 10 of the most beautiful tourist sites in Ghana:

Cape Coast Castle

Tourist sites in Ghana: Cape Coast Castle

The Cape Coast Castle was one of many slave castles built in the Gold Coast. Tourists who visit this castle are made to relive the history of the slave trade.

The castle has watershed walls built in the 1550s and serves as a historical museum with Ghanaian arts and crafts gift shop.

Mole National Park

Tourist sites in Ghana: Mole National Park

The Mole National Park is the largest wildlife park in the country. Located in the Savannah region, the park is home to many different animals.

These include roan antelopes, buffalos, elephants, hyenas, leopards and over 250 species of birds and other creatures.

Boti Falls

Tourist sites in Ghana: Boti Falls

The amazing Boti Falls can be found in Manya Krobo in the Eastern region. It is a twin waterfall with a lot of history behind it.

Aside from its beauty, the back story is that it used to be hidden in the forest until a White Catholic Priest discovered it.

The waterfall is a three-in-one pack, consisting of the umbrella rock, the three-headed palm tree and the fall.

Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

Tourist sites in Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, also known as the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum is located in downtown Accra.

Bearing the name of Ghana’s first President, the mausoleum is where Kwame Nkrumah and his wife Fathia were buried.

The mausoleum is clad with Italian marble and has a black star at its apex which symbolizes total unity and is surrounded by river-washed rocks and water.

Paga Crocodile Pond

Tourist sites in Ghana: Paga Crocodile Pond

The Paga Crocodile Pond is situated in Paga in the Upper East region and actually houses friendly crocodiles.

The iconic sanctuary is a good place for tourists, as they get the chance to personally feed the crocodiles and take pictures with them.

Nzulezu Stilt Village

Tourist sites in Ghana: Nzulezu stilt village

The Nzulezu stilt village is located near the village of Beyin in the Western region. ‘Nzulezu’ in the Nzema language means "water surface", as the whole village sits atop the Lake Tadane.

In 2000, the Nzulezu stilt village was added in the cultural category of the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List due to its importance in anthropology.

Cape Three Points

Tourist sites in Ghana: Cape Three Points

Cape Three Points is the southernmost tip of Ghana and is marked with an iconic lighthouse which is 84 years old.

It is one of the most beautiful beaches in the West Coast and is surrounded by the only coastal rainforest reserve in Ghana, as well as many rolling hills. It’s a good place for beach and hiking activities.

Aburi Botanical Gardens

Tourist sites in Ghana: Aburi Botanical Gardens

The Aburi Botanical Garden is about an hour's drive from Accra and is located on the Akwapim-Togo Range of Ghana.

The Garden covers about 160 acres of land area, while its mountains are destinations for persons looking for cool and quiet getaways.

Du Bois Memorial Centre For Pan-African Culture

Tourist sites in Ghana: Du Bois Memorial Centre For Pan-African Culture

The Du Bois Memorial Centre For Pan-African Culture in Accra serves as both a tourist attraction and a research facility.

The Centre is named after African-American historian and Pan-Africanist, W.E.B Dubois, who became a citizen in the 60s.

It as a small museum which houses part of Du Bois's personal library, while a shrine in the Center houses his grave and the ashes of his second wife.

Kakum National Park

Tourist sites in Ghana: Kakum National Park

The Kakum National Park, located in the Central region, covers an area of 375 square kilometers.

The park has some unique species of plants and is home to some other unique animals. These include buffalos, meerkats, civets, elephants and several species of birds.

The Canopy Walkway is also one of the most enticing aspects of the park, which tourists usually patronise.