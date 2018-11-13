2019 Budget: Traders expecting tax reduction

news

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta is expected to present the 2019 budget on Thursday (November 15, 2018).

Ghanaians have expectations and the Ghanaians traders are not left out.

For the business community, they expect the government to reduce taxes at the ports and improve the process of doing business.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, some traders at the Tema Station market in Accra, said they expect the government to announce policies that will improve working conditions at the markets.

Madam Esther Ahorlu who sells cosmetics said she wants the government to address the high cost of clearing goods at the ports to reduce the prices of her products.

“They should reduce the taxes at the port. These things that I sell, they are all imported and they are expensive so people are refusing to buy my goods because of the price hike.”

“Now when you come to the market, consumers don’t buy like it was previously. The Market condition is bad. I want the minister to announce economic measures that will put money in the pockets of people so that they can buy our goods,” another trader, Cecelia Okyere, said.

Meanwhile, transport owners want the government to address the cost of spare parts and fuel in the 2019 budget.

A transport owner, Isaac Newton said “everything is expensive now. Fuel prices have affected everything and we have to also maintain our vehicles at a high cost. I want the minister to address that issue .“