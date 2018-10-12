Management says Accra Mall will resume full operations on Saturday

news

The management of the Accra Mall has said that the retail centre will resume full operations by Saturday, October 13, 2018.

This is coming after the part of the ceiling collapsed and injured three shoppers on Thursday.

In a press statement, the management of Ghana’s premier mall also said they are committed to ensuring the safety of its customers.

“Mall Management says it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday 13th October 2018”.

The statement further indicated that the facility is much interested in the safety of its customers and would, therefore, adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.

Parts of the ceiling of the electronic hub collapsed, leaving 3 injured. Later officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, “All other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.”

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the Director of Geological Disasters at NADMO, Richard Amo Yartey, said that the three injured are all Nigerian nationals and were receiving treatment at the Mall clinic.

“Portions of the ceiling of the electronics hub collapsed. We’ve found out that three persons were injured. They are Nigerians and are undergoing treatment at the Mall Clinic. NADMO and the Ghana Police Service have cordoned off the electronics hub, whilst investigations to find the cause of the collapse continue.”

Mr. Amo Yartey added that NADMO is conducting an assessment of the damage caused by the collapse while the area has been cordoned off.

Below is the full statement from the Management of the Accra Mall:

ACCRA MALL OKAYED FOR BUSINESS AFTER THIS MORNING’S CEILING INCIDENT

The Management of Accra Mall today confirmed that a part of the ceiling in the Mall Square area collapsed this (Thursday) morning, resulting in the temporary closure of that section of the Mall.

Three persons, all them shoppers, were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident and have received medical treatment. All other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.

Mall authorities disclosed that an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident and that the public will be duly informed of the findings at the end of the investigation.

The incident occurred at about 11:53 am and all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure customer and public safety, as a full technical team comprising Engineers, Architects, NADMO Operatives and officers of the Ghana Police Service have been working assiduously on site to clear up the affected section for public use as soon as possible.

Mall Management says it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday 13 October 2018 but reiterated that the facility’s benchmark for customer and public safety remains paramount and it would adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.

Denise Asare

Marketing Manager

Accra Mall