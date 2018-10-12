Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Management says Accra Mall will resume full operations on Saturday


Accra Mall Collapse Management says Accra Mall will resume full operations on Saturday

In a press statement, the management of Ghana’s premier mall also said they are committed to ensuring the safety of its customers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The management of the Accra Mall has said that the retail centre will resume full operations by Saturday, October 13, 2018.

This is coming after the part of the ceiling collapsed and injured three shoppers on Thursday.

In a press statement, the management of Ghana’s premier mall also said they are committed to ensuring the safety of its customers.

“Mall Management says it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday 13th October 2018”.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Pharmacist leads team of Scientists to discover antibiotic

The statement further indicated that the facility is much interested in the safety of its customers and would, therefore, adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.

Parts of the ceiling of the electronic hub collapsed, leaving 3 injured. Later officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, “All other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.”

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the Director of Geological Disasters at NADMO, Richard Amo Yartey, said that the three injured are all Nigerian nationals and were receiving treatment at the Mall clinic.

READ ALSO: Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for Guinness Ghana

“Portions of the ceiling of the electronics hub collapsed. We’ve found out that three persons were injured. They are Nigerians and are undergoing treatment at the Mall Clinic. NADMO and the Ghana Police Service have cordoned off the electronics hub, whilst investigations to find the cause of the collapse continue.”

Mr. Amo Yartey added that NADMO is conducting an assessment of the damage caused by the collapse while the area has been cordoned off.

Below is the full statement from the Management of the Accra Mall:

ACCRA MALL OKAYED FOR BUSINESS AFTER THIS MORNING’S CEILING INCIDENT

The Management of Accra Mall today confirmed that a part of the ceiling in the Mall Square area collapsed this (Thursday) morning, resulting in the temporary closure of that section of the Mall.

Three persons, all them shoppers, were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident and have received medical treatment. All other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.

Mall authorities disclosed that an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident and that the public will be duly informed of the findings at the end of the investigation.

The incident occurred at about 11:53 am and all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure customer and public safety, as a full technical team comprising Engineers, Architects, NADMO Operatives and officers of the Ghana Police Service have been working assiduously on site to clear up the affected section for public use as soon as possible.

Mall Management says it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday  13 October 2018 but reiterated that the facility’s benchmark for customer and public safety remains paramount and it would adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.

Ends

Denise Asare

Marketing Manager

Accra Mall

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Forbes List: Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018 Forbes List Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018
5 industries you can work with an engineering certificate 5 industries you can work with an engineering certificate
Why Toyota cars are so popular Why Toyota cars are so popular
Hiring Tips: 5 things employees are looking out for Hiring Tips 5 things employees are looking out for
Ghana To The World: Ghanaian Pharmacist leads team of Scientists to discover antibiotic Ghana To The World Ghanaian Pharmacist leads team of Scientists to discover antibiotic
Cocoa Production: Gov’t must leave cocoa pricing to farmers – CAL Cocoa Production Gov’t must leave cocoa pricing to farmers – CAL

Recommended Videos

Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends
Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO



Top Articles

1 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for...bullet
2 Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 millionbullet
3 Menzgold Issues Here’s why high profile Menzgold customers are silentbullet
4 Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapsesbullet
5 Menzgold Issues Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investmentbullet
6 Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to...bullet
7 Menzgold Issues Pay 50% of principal in 1 month or face our...bullet
8 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
9 Ghana To The World Ghanaian Pharmacist leads team of...bullet
10 Business Partnerships PMMC partners Indian company to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

SEC to SIGA Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission
Banking In Ghana Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt.
Run a taxi service
Save The Cash 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars
How to use your car to make more money
Extra Cash How to use your car to make more money
X
Advertisement