Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

BoG releases directive on for mergers & acquisitions


Banking In Ghana BoG releases directive on for mergers & acquisitions

The Mergers and Acquisitions Directive shows the relevant legal basis to consider a merger or acquisition, the specific requirements of the financial institutions in question and the possible sanctions for non-compliance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Bank of Ghana has released Mergers and Acquisitions Directive for banks seeking to acquire other banks or merge to become a bigger entity.

This comes barely 2 weeks after the BoG released the Capital Requirement Directive for banks.

The Capital Requirement Directive for sets the requirement by which banks will calculate their level of capital ahead of the December 31 deadline.

READ ALSO: Gov’t will arrest ‘free-falling’ cedi – Majority

But the Mergers and Acquisitions Directive shows the relevant legal basis to consider a merger or acquisition, the specific requirements of the financial institutions in question and the possible sanctions for non-compliance.

According to the Central Bank, the directive seeks to protect the interest of the financial institutions; depositors as well as secure the financial industry from any potential threat.

It is also to emphasize the need for all decisions on proposed mergers and acquisitions to be submitted to the Bank of Ghana for consideration before any step could be taken.

The institutions must, however, admit that the BoG could reject the acquisition of shares by a person who, in the bank’s opinion, would not be a fit and proper person.

READ ALSO: Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration

In the same vein, the BoG can cancel an approval when it gets enough basis to dismiss its earlier decision.

Per the directive, the Bank of Ghana should within ten days reply with a formal letter of acknowledgment/letter of deficiency on proposals submitted to it, as the case may be.

However, as a financial institution, you should get a response from the regulator after six months of your submission granted all your documents are intact.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Application letter for internship: How to write a great application letter for internship Application letter for internship How to write a great application letter for internship
Africa To The World: Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron Africa To The World Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron
Social Media: Ghana’s first Social Influencers Summit set for July 21 Social Media Ghana’s first Social Influencers Summit set for July 21
Cedi Depreciation: Gov’t will arrest ‘free-falling’ cedi – Majority Cedi Depreciation Gov’t will arrest ‘free-falling’ cedi – Majority
Vehicle Registration: Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration Vehicle Registration Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration
Finance: These cities have the most expensive taxi fares in Africa Finance These cities have the most expensive taxi fares in Africa

Recommended Videos

Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK
Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
3 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
4 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer should know...bullet
5 Banking In Ghana BoG releases directive on for mergers &...bullet
6 KWID Renault introduces affordable set of cars to Ghana marketbullet
7 Renewable Energy Boost Ghana on course to produce and export...bullet
8 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spainbullet
9 Vehicle Registration Ghana to go digital on checking...bullet
10 Social Media Ghana’s first Social Influencers Summit...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Local Business Government’s negative policies favouring foreign businesses – Nduom
Food Prices Skyrocket in Ghana
Buying Foodstuff Prices of foodstuff to go up in July – Esoko
Industrial Action NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work
File Photo
Tilapia Lake Virus Ban on tilapia import to boost local production