Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank case

According to the court, the action was taken after Mr Mettle filed an affidavit in response to the suit filed by the Receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo.

play

An Accra High Court hearing the case between the Receiver of Defunct uniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo and shareholders of the bank has struck out the name of one of the defendants, Clifford Duke Mettle.

Until the collapse of uniBank, Mr Mettle was an executive director of the bank.

Nii Amanor Dodoo earlier sued 17 shareholders of the defunct unibank including the Group Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

However, the court has removed Mr. Mettle from the case.

The remaining defendants are Hoda Holding Limited, Hoda Properties Limited, Integrated Properties Limited, Alban Logistics Limited, Starlife Assurance, and Bolton Portfolio Limited.

The rest are Prof. Newman Kwadwo-Kusi, Opoku Gyamfi Boateng, Owusu Ansah Awere, Ekow  Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Boatema Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, Nana Boakye Asafu-Ajaye, Alex Buabeng, and Kofi Kyereh Darkwa.

The receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo is praying the court to hold the remaining shareholders jointly and severally liable for the repayment of about 5.7 billion cedis to uniBank Ghana Ltd.

The receiver also wants the 16 shareholders to account “for all advantages, benefits, gains, and profits derived from or obtained by virtue of assets referred to under relief.”

In a related development, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has also sued the Bank of Ghana over the revocation of uniBank’s operating license.

Dr. Duffuor is seeking for an injunction restraining the Bank of Ghana from placing uniBank’s good assets and liabilities under the control of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

