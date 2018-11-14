Defunct UT Bank sues Woyome over GHC 9.4m debt

news

The receivers of defunct UT Bank have filed a suit against the embattled businessman, Alfred Woyome, and his two companies at the High Court over unpaid loans.

The receivers, Vish Ashiagbor, and Eric Nana Nipah are pleading with the court to direct Mr Woyome’s company, Anator Quarry Company Ltd. to refund the sum of GHc 9,461,505.81 being the total value of loans granted the company in 2014.

They also want the court to order a judicial sale of the head office of Anator Holding Company Ltd to offset the GH¢9,461,505.81 loan.

The receivers are also demanding that the debt must be paid at a monthly interest of 5% from May 2014 until the full amount plus interest is paid.

A similar action has been taken against CDH Holding Ltd and Pastor Mensa Otabil as well as other groups and individuals involved in the collapse of Capital Bank.

In the case of CDH Holding, the Receivers want to recover an alleged debt of ¢100 million from that holding company its subsidiary, CDH Savings and Loans. But CDH Holding has denied this claim.

Also, they want Pastor Otabil and his church, International Central Gospel Church, and 13 shareholders and directors of defunct Capital Bank to be punished for the collapse of the bank in 2017.

Below are five out of a total of 10 statements of claim by the Plaintiff against the Defendants in the latest suit against Woyome and other Defendants:

i. An order for refund of the sum of GH¢9,461,505.81 being the total value of loans granted the 1st Defendant by the Plaintiff pursuant to an agreement between the Plaintiff and the 1st Defendant dated May 13, 2014.

ii. An order for payment of Interest on the sum of GH¢9,461,505.81 referred to in relief (i) above at the contractual interest rate of 5% per month, from May 13, 2014, to the date of final payment, pursuant to the agreement referred to in relief (i) above.

iii. An order for judicial sale of the property described as No. 372/7, off COMCAM Crescent, Kpehe, Accra New Town, Accra, pursuant to a deed of mortgage between the Plaintiff and the 3rd Defendant dated May 13, 2014, in satisfaction of the amounts payable per reliefs (i) and (ii) above and reliefs (vi) and (vii) below.

iv. An order for a judicial sale of the property described as the Head Office Building of the 2nd Defendant, situated at East Legon Extension, Accra, in satisfaction of the amounts payable per reliefs (i) and (ii) above and relief (vi) below.

v. An order for judicial sale of all assets, movable and immovable, of the 1st Defendant, in satisfaction of the amounts payable per reliefs (i) and (ii) above and relief (vi) below, pursuant to a fixed and floating charge, dated May 9, 2014, created over the said assets by the 1st Defendant in favour of the Plaintiff.