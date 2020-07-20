Ofori-Atta will use the opportunity to explain how the government intends to replenish advances it took from the contingency fund and the stabilisation fund due to the COVID-19 which has affected the economy and also examine support for industries and businesses that have been badly affected by the pandemic.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu said the Finance Minister will also use the opportunity to explain how the government intends to pay back the GH¢10bn it borrowed from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the issues the finance minister is expected to update lawmakers on include successful implementation of reforms introduced by the government in the banking sector, post-recovery plans in the education sector, health matters, maintaining fiscal discipline ahead of the December general elections, and stabilising the economy and mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on businesses.