Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second time

news

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme will start work on November 1, the NABCO Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has said.

The start of the programme has been postponed on two occasions, thus in August and October.

Per the engagement letters of the NABCO beneficiaries, they were to start work on October 1 but according to Dr Anyars, placements of beneficiaries are still ongoing.

We are currently placing the applicants within the institutions [they are needed] with the collaboration of our module implementation partners,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini on MultiTV/Joy FM’s news analysis programme Newsfile Saturday.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday commissioned the start of the programme amidst fanfare at the Independence Square.

Beneficiaries were told to bring their engagement letters to the venue for verification and placement but it turned at to be a decoy to get the beneficiaries to attend the commissioning.

The programme currently has 7 modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation. The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

NABCO will also be providing jobs for the unemployed youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs partly because of the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

In all, 100,000 people are to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year.