How to create digital signature in word

Just as a signature confirms the authenticity of a document, so does a digital signature. A digital signature is similar to your fingerprint albeit an electronic one. Also known as e-signatures, it is a mathematical code that ensures that documents from a sender remains unaltered before reaching the recipient.
The corporate world are always on the lookout for newer security measures. With your digital signature on your document, it will be near impossible for some to duplicate your documents with changes. Embedded in these electronic signatures are security measures such as PINs, codes and passwords. These are used to authenticate the documents to reduce the risk of tempering. They also verify the identity of the signees
Digital signatures saves time and cost too. Not only can you get those pending documents signed quickly enough, there’s also no need to involve inks, paper or a scanner. It also increases efficiency and provides better customer. Imagine telling your client they don’t need to be present for their signatures and that they can sign off electronically and they are good to go?
If you have fears about this, don’t worry. They are understandable and very genuine. Hackers always have us on our toes. Public Key Infrastructure is an embedded format that provide high level security. Making it impossible to duplicate the documents/ signature.
Creating a digital signature in word does not cost much. You already have all that you need including a computing/smart mobile device, the Microsoft word document and your signature.
Creating your digital signature in word document should last for only about a few minutes.
Using the signature line
To add a handwritten signature (for Tablet PC)
Using a scanned image of your signature