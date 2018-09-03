Pulse.com.gh logo
How to create digital signature in word


  • Published:
If you won’t send off an official document without pending your signature, why would you do so for formal documents through your e-mail? Learn how to create your digital signature in word and send off your emails in style.

Just as a signature confirms the authenticity of a document, so does a digital signature. A digital signature is similar to your fingerprint albeit an electronic one. Also known as e-signatures, it is a mathematical code that ensures that documents from a sender remains unaltered before reaching the recipient.

The corporate world are always on the lookout for newer security measures. With your digital signature on your document, it will be near impossible for some to duplicate your documents with changes. Embedded in these electronic signatures are security measures such as PINs, codes and passwords. These are used to authenticate the documents to reduce the risk of tempering. They also verify the identity of the signees

Digital signatures saves time and cost too. Not only can you get those pending documents signed quickly enough, there’s also no need to involve inks, paper or a scanner. It also increases efficiency and provides better customer. Imagine telling your client they don’t need to be present for their signatures and that they can sign off electronically and they are good to go?

If you have fears about this, don’t worry. They are understandable and very genuine. Hackers always have us on our toes. Public Key Infrastructure is an embedded format that provide high level security. Making it impossible to duplicate the documents/ signature.

COST

Creating a digital signature in word does not cost much. You already have all that you need including a computing/smart mobile device, the Microsoft word document and your signature.

DURATION

Creating your digital signature in word document should last for only about a few minutes.

TOOLS NEEDED

  • Computer/ smart mobile device

SUPPLIES NEEDED

  • Word document
How to create digital signature in word play

Signature quote

 

STEPS

Using the signature line

  1. Open the word document you want to sign digitally.
  2. Go to the toolbar and select “Insert”. Click on “Signature line”, a drop box would open in the middle of the document.
  3. Fill me the slots with the needed information. That is your name, your position and your email address. Tick the options you want application and click “Ok”
  4. Write your name in the box next to the letter X. This creates a printed version of your signature.
  5. Right click on the signature and select “sign” from the drop box menu.
  6. Click “select image”. Browse through and choose your image. Select an image to digitally represent your signature.
  7. Then click “sign”. Now your signature is created. You will receive a signature confirmation message. Click “ok” to confirm
  8. Right click on the signature again. Click on “Signature details”. Click “View” below the signature bar. Verify that all information is correct.

To add a handwritten signature (for Tablet PC)

  • Repeat steps 1 to 3.
  • Sign using the inking feature in the box beside the letter X. click sign.
  • Continue with steps 6 to 8.

Using a scanned image of your signature

  • Open word document. Load up the document you want to implement your digital signature.
  • Place the cursor where you want your signature to be. And click to create a new line/space.
  • Go to the toolbar and select “Insert”. Then choose “Picture” icon from the drop box menu.
  • Navigate through your files to locate the image of your scanned signature.
  • Choose the image and click “Insert” at the bottom of the drop box.
  • The image will appear at the new line/space that you created. Resize it using the box the appears around it
